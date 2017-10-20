Free medical, dental and vision clinic scheduled this weekend in Charleston

Advertisement



As many as 2,000 people are expected to turn out for services at a free medical, dental and vision clinic in Charleston this weekend.

West Virginia Health Right’s second annual remote area medical clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at Bible Center School at 1111 Oakhurst Drive off U.S. 119, according to a news release from the health agency.

Services will be provided on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 6 a.m. each day, and patients will be seen in numerical ticket orders. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m. on both days.

Basic services available will include treatment for the following: dental: cleaning, fillings and extractions; vision: complete dilated eye exams, testing for glaucoma, testing for diabetic retinopathy and glasses made on site; medical: general medicine; prevention: breast exams, diabetes screening, physicals and women’s health education.

Last year, the clinic saw 500 people. Organizers said this year’s clinic has the potential to see about 2,000 people, depending on many volunteers get involved.

