Free black lung screenings coming to Atewan and Oceana

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin today announced that NIOSH’s Mobile Occupational Safety and Health Units will be set up in Matewan and Oceana, providing free black lung exams, from Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20. Senator Manchin visited with coal miners in Matewan and Oceana earlier this year, and he promised then to work with NIOSH to bring the mobile clinics to them.

“I’d like to thank NIOSH for accepting my invitation to provide these free screenings, and I encourage miners – working or retired – to come out for an appointment,” Senator Manchin said.

The clinics will be set up from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Miners are urged to call 1-888-480-4042 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be taken as time allows. According to NIOSH, the exam typically takes 30 minutes and includes a short questionnaire, blood pressure screening, a chest x-ray, and a breathing test. Participation is free and the results are confidential.

Senator Manchin’s staff will also be holding mobile office hours at the following times, if miners or their families need any assistance with their cases:

SENATOR MANCHIN’S MOBILE OFFICE HOURS AT NIOSH BLACK LUNG UNITS

When: Monday, October 16 & Tuesday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Where: Matewan UMWA Building, 329 Mate Street, Matewan

What: Regional Coordinator, Mike Browning, will be on site to assist constituents.

When: Monday, October 16 & Tuesday, October 17 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Where: Oceana UMWA Building, 1726 Cook Parkway, Oceana

What: Regional Coordinator, Brian Aluise, will be on site to assist constituents.

