BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is pulling out all the stops, hosting a free barbecue lunch to honor police, firefighters, EMT’s, public servants – even the general public.

It’s called “Guns and Hoses,” and it’s the funeral home’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to first responders and those who serve the community.

Lunch will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Blue Ridge is locates at 5251 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

