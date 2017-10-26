Fox News Poll: Trump job approval has hit a low

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (BY: DANA BLANTON, FOX NEWS) – Was it the tweet storms or the hurricanes? Something hit President Trump’s numbers. His personal ratings have deteriorated and his job approval has hit a low.

Thirty-eight percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing in a new Fox News poll, down from 42 percent last month. At the same time, disapproval is up 4 points to a high of 57 percent. That includes 49 percent who “strongly” disapprove.

Some of the drop comes from white men without a college degree, as 56 percent approve of the president, down from 68 percent last month. Working-class white men were a key voting bloc for him in the election (71 percent backed Trump according to the Fox News Exit Poll).

Also, his approval among white evangelical Christians went from 74 percent last month to 66 percent now. Eighty percent backed him in the election.

Approval among independents fell to 30 percent (46 percent of independents voted for Trump).

Republican support held steady at 83 percent approval.

