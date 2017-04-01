The Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Event!

It’s all about giving to the community for the quota club as they held their 4th annual empty bowls event. Vice President of Quota Club and Chairman of Empty Bowls, Debby Nichol, said in an interview with WOAY, “We make bowls in the community, we try to get all of the community involved in this project we go into the schools, we go into the churches, any group that wants to make bowls, we will come to you.” And the reason behind the idea of making these bowls is to make an awareness of the need of food in West Virginia. “We want them to take home a bowl as a reminder that we do have a need In our community. With the economic situation in West Virginia it’s only getting worse and we really need to be helping these people and that’s what we’ve been doing for the past four years.” said Nichol.

The Empty Bowls Event is becoming a bigger event every year. This year they expected around five hundred people to attend and celebrate the wonderful cause. Merry Hanning of Oak Hill, said it is her first time coming to the event and she very much enjoyed it! “It’s giving back, it’s giving back. Those who are fortunate enough should always do something to help those who are less fortunate. And I love the little arty bowls, we have a lot of talent in our community and they showed it and it’s fun to see that.”

Ann Worley of Beckley said, “This is my second time coming, I think it’s a great event for Beckley. It’s a good cause, the bowls are beautiful, the soup is wonderful, the company is wonderful, it’s a great event.”

The event also included a silent auction, as well as delicious food that was provided by local restaurants in southern West Virginia. They are hoping to have another event next year

