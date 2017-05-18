Four Spartans Sign Letters of Intent

Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Four Greenbrier East basketball players, who have all starred under Gov. Jim Justice, signed letters of intent to continue their basketball careers at the college level.

Seth Brown will head to Concord to play for Todd May, and will study business administration and management. He received Class AAA second-team honors, and was a finalist for WOAY’s 2017 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He says staying close to home played a major role in choosing the Mountain Lions.

Nethaniel Patton & Jasiah Rawls will remain teammates, as both will play at Salem International University. The two will each major in sports management, and plan to apply the lessons learned from Coach Justice at the next level.

Piper Nunley is headed to Alderson Broaddus, where she will study pre-med. She is grateful to continue her basketball career in college, just like her older sister Sydney, who currently plays at Radford.

