WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch State Former WVU employee pleads guilty to embezzlement
StateTop Stories

Former WVU employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Scott PickeyBy Apr 11, 2017, 11:40 am

1
0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A former West Virginia University employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $87,000 from the school.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Clarksburg said in a news release that 55-year-old Loretta J. Reckart of Bruceton Mills pleaded guilty Monday to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Prosecutors said she admitted embezzling while she worked at the university from October 2010 to July 2016.

Reckart faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The release said the sentence imposed will be based on the seriousness of the crime and defendant’s criminal history, if any.

Comments

comments

Scott Pickey

Related articles

Prostate cancer tests are now OK with US panel, with caveats

Chicago, United Express lambasted over man dragged off plane

DNR Police save abandoned baby bear

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives