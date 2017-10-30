    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Former Trump aide pleads guilty in Mueller probe

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2017, 10:56 am

    WASHINGTON (AP)- A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    George Papadopoulos (PAH’-pah-dah-puh-lus) pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with “foreign nationals” who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. The plea was unsealed Monday.

    Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Papadopoulos was a member of the campaign’s foreign policy team. But Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump.

