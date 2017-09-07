WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a guest on "The View"
former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton will be a guest on “The View”

Sep 07, 2017

ABC’s “The View” welcomes former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton live on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 at 11:00 a.m. on WOAY-TV for her first talk show appearance since the election.  The former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady joins the co-hosts at the Hot Topics table in one of her first interviews discussing her new memoir of the 2016 presidential election, “What Happened.”

Clinton’s upcoming appearance will mark her seventh visit to “The View.” Her most recent appearances were on May 16, 2014 for Barbara Walters’ farewell show and April 5, 2016 during the presidential campaign.

