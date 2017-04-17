Former president of Fayette Co. youth football league arrested for alleged embezzlement

FAYETTE CO., WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — The search for Harold Tolbert ended Saturday morning after he turned himself in at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to face charges of embezzlement and computer fraud.

Tolbert, 35, allegedly stole nearly $9,500 from a bank account he controlled as then-president of a youth football league called the Valley Rockets, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette County Magistrate Court.

Shortly after he took over the league on Jan. 17, Tolbert failed to provide expenditure reports or bank records to other members of the league, the complaint states. He later stopped all contact with the members.

