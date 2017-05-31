Former junk food junkie opens health-conscious juice bar in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (BY: KAYLA ASBURY, CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — The final touches were still being added to Cassidy Bayes’ new business a few hours before opening.

A bouquet of flowers was being painted on the black walls, decorations were being set on round tables, and her employees were working behind the counter to make sure they were prepared for a rush.

Michael Jackson’s “Bad” album played on an record player as friends trickled in and out of the space to wish her well and try a sample or two.

Just 11 days after graduating from West Virginia University, Bayes opened Raw & Juicy Juice Bar on May 25, the first business of its kind in Fayetteville.

“I really thought Fayetteville could use a place like this,” the 21-year-old said. “I was really surprised that Fayetteville hasn’t had a place like this, with how outdoorsy and health-conscious everyone is here. I thought it would do really, really well.”

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments