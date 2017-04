MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A former analyst for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for making a gun silencer at his home.

Jonathan L. Wienke had reached a plea deal in December, pleading guilty to one count of violating the National Firearms Act.

His attorney, Nicholas J. Compton, says Wienke was a tinkerer who only planned to use the silencer at a firing range.

