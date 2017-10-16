Former Hinton police chief dies after short illness

Advertisement



HINTON, WV (RONALD MEADOWS FUNERAL PARLOR) – Timothy Scott Adkins Sr. 52, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Friday October 13, 2017 at his home following a short illness. Born November 6, 1964 at Detroit, MI he was the son of the late Russell and Sylvia Graham Adkins.

Timmy was the owner and operator of Little A’s Garage, retired Chief of Police for the City of Hinton, former Volunteer Fireman for the Hinton Fire Dept., and former member of the Hinton Lions Club, instrumental in the formation of the “Shop with a Cop” program in Summers County and he attended the Riverview Chapel. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

Preceded in death by five brothers, Steven Wayne “Turkey Adkins, Russell Dillon Adkins Jr., Glen Lee Adkins, Roger Eugene Adkins and Charles Dorn Adkins and two sisters, Shirley Darlene Adkins and Barbara M. Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 37 years, Cindy L. Taylor Adkins of Hinton, one daughter, Cassandra D. Adkins Hutchens and husband Blace of Hinton, two sons, Timothy S. Adkins Jr. and fiancé Jennifer Mann of Hinton and Nicholas Cruz Adkins of Hinton, three grandchildren, Jadeyn B. Fox, Quinn A. Hutchens and one beloved expected grandson, one brother, Phillip E. “Pippy” Adkins and wife Brenda of Hinton, two sisters, Nancy Carol Chewning of Alderson and Wilma Faye Byrd of Hinton, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, sisters and brothers in law whom he loved dearly and his beloved dog, Gracie.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Monday October 16, 2017 at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastor Robbie Merritt officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until time of the services on Monday at the funeral parlors. Per Timmy’s request cremation will follow the service.

Related

Comments

comments