FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE FROM SHERIFF’S DEPT.) – It is with very heavy hearts that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of former Sheriff Jack Manning.

Sheriff Manning, held the office of Sheriff from 1979 to 1982.

Vistation will be held at Tyree’s Funeral on Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 11:00am to 1:00pm with services starting at 1:00pm.

