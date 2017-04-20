Food Bank For Local Veterans Becomes A Monthly Event in Beckley

Created to provide food for more than 300 low-income veterans and their families, the Mobile Food Pantry returned to Beckley on Thursday.

The VA Medical Center teamed up with Mountaineer Food Bank to host their first food bank in February, and are working together, once again, but with an even more specific goal.

Portia Parker, VA Medical Center Social Work Executive, told us. “This time is different. We are trying to meet the needs of our seniors directly. So their boxes look a little bit different. They’re getting some cheese this time. Last time we had some meats. There will be occasions that we will have meats. So we are just excited. Whatever they bring us for the giveaway, we are excited to give it away.”

And Mountaineer Food Bank says they will continue providing for as long as they are needed, and wherever they are needed.

Rodney Cook, from Mountaineer Food Bank, said, “You know, we knew that the veterans is an area that’s often over looked, and we’re just trying to figure out how to get food into places that are non traditional.”

Food banks, like this one, can feed between 100 and 500 households, and is sure to get food to these veterans as quickly and fresh as possible. These veterans couldn’t be more appreciative of it.

“You’ve got some veterans that don’t have income. You’ve got some veterans that don’t have enough food for themselves and their families. So I think it’s a very good program. I would like to thank the food bank and thank the VA medical center for helping the veterans and other people throughout the community,” said a veteran, Ronald Hunter.

The Food Bank has been working with donors across the state, and across the country, to bring donations to these events.

Mountaineer Food Bank and the VA Medical Center will continue working together to help our local veterans by hosting these Food Banks monthly. The next one will be held on Thursday, May 18th.

