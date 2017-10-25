    •
    Flake cites McCarthy, hopes there’s ‘tipping point’ on Trump

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2017, 08:34 am

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Jeff Flake says he has no regrets about saying President Donald Trump has debased politics with his roughshod style and social media broadsides.

    Flake told MSNBC, “You can’t continue to just remain silent.”

    On NBC’s “Today,” Flake cited the 1950s era of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, whose smear tactics alleging Communist infiltration ultimately led to his censure. Flake says, “There is a tipping point…I hope we’re reaching that tipping point.”

    Flake made the rounds of morning television news shows Wednesday to talk about his decision not to run for re-election and his impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday.

    Asked if he thought Trump should be declared unfit for office, the Arizona Republican said “the voters made their choice. He was elected fair and square.”

