Flags to be lowered for former West Virginia delegate

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 27, 2017, 04:22 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that state flags be lowered Tuesday on state buildings at the West Virginia Capitol Complex and in Monroe County, home of former Delegate Mary Pearl Compton.

Groves Funeral Home says Compton died Wednesday in Fairlea after a long illness. She was 86. Her service is Tuesday in Union.

Justice said in a news release that flags should be displayed at half-staff from dawn until dusk on the day of Compton’s service.

Compton was a retired educator and was in the House of Delegates from 1988 to 2002.

