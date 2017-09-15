First Ever Kanawha Falls Festival Kicks Off

Advertisement



Fayette County’s first ever Kanawha Falls Festival kicked off yesterday with a race and freestyle competition. The festival consists of four areas for participants: downriver, waterfall, freestyle and a photography competition.

Brent Lewis, a worker at Adventures on The Gorge shares some of the different events that took place at the festival, “People are out here kayaking, taking pictures and competing in different races as well as a freestyle water competition. This is our first ever festival and it’s been a great showing.”

This festival allows whitewater athletes from around the world the opportunity to explore and challenge themselves on these incredible falls.

The Kanawha Falls Festival actually precedes the Gauley Festival which will take place this weekend and brings some of the best whitewater competitors from around the world.

The festival, which is open to competitors and spectators is to introduce more people to the natural beauty of the world, as well as to show residents some of the wonderful activities in our area.

“It’s awesome, I hope it continues and I’m glad that it helps some of the small businesses that are located around the falls. I think it’s a great festival and I’d like to see it back here again,” said Brendan Mullins, who was watching his friends compete in the race.

The festival is expected to be an annual event and expand to include more outdoor activities, paddle boat races and other family fun-filled competitions.

Related

Comments

comments