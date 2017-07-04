WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Fireworks In Fayetteville Have Been Cancelled

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 04, 2017, 16:09 pm

The fireworks in Fayetteville have been cancelled for this evening. They were scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Town Park.

However, the following July 4th celebrations are still on:

In Alderson, there will be a Fourth of July celebration at the Alderson High School Memorial Field at 10:15 p.m. tonight.

In Summersville, there will be fireworks at Northside Development Office off of U.S. Route 19 at 7 p.m. this evening.

In Beckley, there will be fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

