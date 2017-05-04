West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2017 Firefighting Support Grant Program.

Grants awarded through this annual initiative provide funding assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities across the company’s service area.

Established in 2014, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant Program awards funds to cover costs associated with purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities and materials that will be used to support community fire protection. Last year, West Virginia American Water contributed $10,000 to help six local fire departments.

Information and application requirements can be found on the firefighting support grant page of the company’s website.

Related

Comments

comments