Firefighters estimate Parkersburg warehouse fire is 90 percent extinguished

Advertisement



Firefighters estimate the Parkersburg warehouse fire is 90 percent extinguished, and the goal is to knock down the rest of the blaze overnight and Saturday, a state official said.

Lubek Fire Chief Mark Stewart, the incident commander, gave the latest estimate of the timetable for fighting the fire, according to a news release from Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Putting out the massive warehouse blaze has involved the efforts of more than 40 firefighters from several states. Once the fire is knocked down, the site will be closely monitored for 36 to 48 hours for any flare-ups, the news release said.

The response to the fire also has involved multiple agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. On Thursday, the DEP said it issued an order requiring Intercontinental Export Import Inc. to supply information about what materials burned in the fire. The order also demands a report on how the company plans to properly dispose of the material.

Concerns about the air quality have surfaced as the DEP and a nationally recognized environmental firm do tests. Emergency officials have said initial results, aside from soot particles, show little or no detectable levels of other likely chemicals in the smoke affecting the community. Soot particles found during testing represent a moderate air quality impact that is comparable to that of a wildfire, officials said.

Related

Comments

comments