WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Fire in West Virginia forest grows to 100 acres
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Fire in West Virginia forest grows to 100 acres

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 07, 2017, 10:33 am

5
0
Advertisement

PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia forest has grown to 100 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service says in an incident report that 34 firefighters and a helicopter are battling the blaze in the Monongahela National Forest.

The so-called North Fire is located in a remote area of Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg. Officials say it is 20 percent contained.

Officials say the fire is in a treacherous area with falling trees and loose rocks. The Landis Trail and the Redman Run Trail are closed. A large portion of the North Fork Mountain Trail also is closed.

Forest visitors are being advised to use extreme caution with campfires.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTrump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives