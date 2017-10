Advertisement



LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a man and a dog died in a weekend fire in West Virginia.

WSAZ-TV reports that Logan Fire Department crews responded to the fire early Sunday morning and were able to quickly put it out. They tried to revive the man found inside.

Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett says the fire likely started in the kitchen, and urged fire safety and preparedness.

The man’s name has not been released.

