Finalists Announced for Baseball, Softball Players of the Year

WOAY – After an exciting season of high school softball & baseball, WOAY can announce the finalists for the 2017 Baseball & Softball Players of the Year. Congratulations to all student-athletes for their performances on the diamond. The winners will be announced at the end of the season. The finalists for 2017 are, in alphabetical order:

SOFTBALL – Holly Brehm (Wyoming East), Ashley Fridley (Fayetteville), Haylee Shires (Greenbrier East), Emily Ward (Independence), Peyton Wiseman (Shady Spring)

BASEBALL – Trenton Begley (Liberty), Daylon Colley (Greenbrier East), Michael Maiolo (Woodrow Wilson), Wil Mullins (Greater Beckley Christian), Nick Woods (PikeView)

Related

Comments

comments