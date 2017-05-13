WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports Finalists Announced for Baseball, Softball Players of the Year
SportsSports FeaturesSports News

Finalists Announced for Baseball, Softball Players of the Year

Matt DigbyBy May 13, 2017, 00:13 am

1
0

WOAY – After an exciting season of high school softball & baseball, WOAY can announce the finalists for the 2017 Baseball & Softball Players of the Year. Congratulations to all student-athletes for their performances on the diamond. The winners will be announced at the end of the season. The finalists for 2017 are, in alphabetical order:

SOFTBALL – Holly Brehm (Wyoming East), Ashley Fridley (Fayetteville), Haylee Shires (Greenbrier East), Emily Ward (Independence), Peyton Wiseman (Shady Spring)

BASEBALL – Trenton Begley (Liberty), Daylon Colley (Greenbrier East), Michael Maiolo (Woodrow Wilson), Wil Mullins (Greater Beckley Christian), Nick Woods (PikeView)

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives