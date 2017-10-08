WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.

Tyler Barker Oct 08, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday.

Weinstein had previously voluntarily taken a leave of absence following decades of sexual harassment allegations detailed Thursday in a New York Times expose. The board on Friday endorsed that decision. But it went further Sunday, removing Weinstein from the company he co-founded.

In a statement, the board cited “new information” about Weinstein’s conduct that has emerged in the past few days. An attorney for Weinstein didn’t immediately comment.

Tyler Barker

