WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured Field Representative Added for Eastern Panhandle
FeaturedState

Field Representative Added for Eastern Panhandle

Katherine ErnstBy Apr 03, 2017, 11:40 am

23
0

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office has added a field representative for the state’s eastern panhandle. Secretary of State, Mac Warner’s office said in a news release that Darrell Shull will serve Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Warner said in the release that field representatives are helping new businesses with registration and licensing and working with county clerks to assist voters and candidates with registration, election questions and similar issues.

Comments

comments

Previous PostIllinois Couple Arrested In Lewisburg
Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Related articles

Seal sentenced to 40 years in prison for stabbing ex-wife 86 times

L&S Toyota offers Facebook challenge for local charities

President of the West Virginia State Bar: Meshea Poore

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives