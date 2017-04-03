Field Representative Added for Eastern Panhandle

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office has added a field representative for the state’s eastern panhandle. Secretary of State, Mac Warner’s office said in a news release that Darrell Shull will serve Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

Warner said in the release that field representatives are helping new businesses with registration and licensing and working with county clerks to assist voters and candidates with registration, election questions and similar issues.

