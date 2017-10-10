WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Fentanyl now the leading cause of overdose deaths
FeaturedHealth

Fentanyl now the leading cause of overdose deaths

Scott PickeyBy Oct 10, 2017, 15:17 pm

3
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (BY: DAN VERGANO, BUZZFEED.com) – Fentanyl and other synthetic opioid painkillers are now the leading cause of overdose deaths nationwide, killing more than 21,000 people last year, according to provisional CDC data.

“Shocking numbers,” epidemiologist Daniel Ciccarone of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine told BuzzFeed News. “I see only growing problems in my field work,” he added, with fentanyl becoming the new normal for heroin buyers in places like Chicago and Charleston, West Virginia.

The US is in the midst of an epidemic of drug overdose deaths, with nearly 65,000 people killed by heroin, cocaine, and prescription painkillers in 2016, a 21% jump from a year earlier. That rise was first reported by Mother Jones in September.

Click here to read more.

Comments

comments

Previous PostNFL may change policy that players 'should' stand for anthem
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives