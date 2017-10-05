WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Federal study cites measures to address newborn addictions
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

Federal study cites measures to address newborn addictions

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 05, 2017, 10:26 am

10
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new federal study recommends educating both health care providers and pregnant women on screening and prenatal care to address drug addiction and withdrawal in newborns.

West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito say it’s the first federal study on neonatal abstinence syndrome to examine the best practices and approaches to treating infants exposed to opioids during pregnancy.

The Government Accountability Office study also recommends addressing the stigma faced by pregnant women who use opioids that keeps them from getting treatment.

Legislation backed by the lawmakers from West Virginia, which is facing an opioid crisis, required the study.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia attorney general announces Kmart settlement
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives