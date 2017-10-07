Federal Regulators Approve West Virginia Hydro Projects

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Federal regulators have issued licenses for two hydroelectric power projects despite concerns raised by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The Dominion Post of Morgantown reports that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the green light to the projects located at the Morgantown and Opekiska locks and dams.

Boston-based Rye Development says it wants to complete the projects by the first quarter of 2019, and that the electricity generated from them would be enough to power about 3,800 homes.

The state Department of Environmental Protection plans to challenge the decision over water quality concerns. Recreational fishers also worry about access to the Monongahela River. DEP spokesman Jake Glance says the agency has 30 days to file a request for a re-hearing.

