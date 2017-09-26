WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Federal grant supports West Virginia drug courts

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 26, 2017, 09:34 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins says West Virginia has received a $1.4 million federal grant to support the state’s drug courts.

The Justice Department funding supports existing courts that focus on drug cases and helps expand them to counties that don’t have them.

Jenkins says they have a proven track record in West Virginia.

The state has been struggling with an opioid addiction crisis.

The National Institute of Justice says there are more than 3,000 operating across the country with a model that focuses on offender screening and assessments, drug testing, treatment, monitoring and graduated incentives and sanctions.

A state map shows them in all but 10 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

