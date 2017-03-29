Fayetteville’s Health Complex Attracts Tourists From Highway

Fayetteville is located down the road from one of the largest tourist spots in the state. The New River Gorge and it’s zip-lining and white water rafting attracts many into the small town of Fayetteville. This “Coolest Small Town” now has a 10,000 square-foot business center promoting healthy lifestyles. Inside is Kool Beanz which has become a full-scale coffee shop. They have coffee, tea, and even organic smoothies. Dr. Scott Keffer, business owner, says “Kool Beanz was an idea that my wife and I came up with on a trip. We were traveling. We were trying to decide a way to get people off of US-19 and into Fayetteville.”

They offer more than just coffee. Dr. Scott Keffer says “One of our goals was to provide a healthy option for lunch, for convenience. We make salads fresh every day. They are available by 7am when we open.” Coffee is definitely something that will get someone off of the highway and into a small town. Tourists will discover places they never thought were in the area, right off the highway. Another place inside this establishment is called Vitality. Inside Vitality there are multiple treatment rooms for different types of wellness. They have eyebrow treatments and even massages.

This health conscious group of businesses under one roof is definitely worth checking out. Stop there for coffee in the morning or even for a fresh smoothie on a hot summer day.

-Frank Notarbartolo

