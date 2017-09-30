WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Fayetteville Taps Special Prosecutor on Pollution
Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Fayetteville Taps Special Prosecutor on Pollution

Rebecca FernandezBy Sep 30, 2017, 15:02 pm

1
0
Advertisement

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia county has tapped a special prosecutor to investigate illegal toxic waste dumping.  The Fayette County Commission says Michael Callaghan will be assistant prosecutor for its new Environmental Public Health and Protection Division.

According to The Register-Herald , a recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report found elevated levels of PCBs along Arbuckle Creek in Minden, and PCB-laced soil was found in a Fayetteville plot.

The industrial chemicals were banned in the U.S. in 1979 over concerns they can harm human and environmental health. Minden is home to Shaffer’s Equipment Co., which made transformers with PCBs.

The site was sealed in 1991 and named an EPA Superfund site in 1992. Callaghan has served as state Department of Environmental Protection secretary and U.S. attorney criminal division chief for southern West Virginia.

Comments

comments

Previous PostJudge: No Guns in School-used West Virginia City Rec Centers
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives