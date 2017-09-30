Fayetteville Taps Special Prosecutor on Pollution

Advertisement



FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia county has tapped a special prosecutor to investigate illegal toxic waste dumping. The Fayette County Commission says Michael Callaghan will be assistant prosecutor for its new Environmental Public Health and Protection Division.

According to The Register-Herald , a recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report found elevated levels of PCBs along Arbuckle Creek in Minden, and PCB-laced soil was found in a Fayetteville plot.

The industrial chemicals were banned in the U.S. in 1979 over concerns they can harm human and environmental health. Minden is home to Shaffer’s Equipment Co., which made transformers with PCBs.

The site was sealed in 1991 and named an EPA Superfund site in 1992. Callaghan has served as state Department of Environmental Protection secretary and U.S. attorney criminal division chief for southern West Virginia.

Related

Comments

comments