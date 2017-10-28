Fayette Institute of Technology Hosts Explore the New Manufacturing Academy

Advertisement



Fayette Institute of Technology hosted students involved in STEM or technical education from area middle schools to participate in lab demonstrations and presentations.

“Today, we have brought in some guest speakers from the WV Manufacturing Association to talk about the importance of career tech education. As a school, we want them to understand what sort of a position they should set for themselves,” said Barry Crist, Principal of Fayette Institute of Technology.

Presentations and demonstrations took place by Steelcon, Robert C. Byrd Institute of Technology and students in the Fayette Institute of Technology.

This is the fifth and last Explore at the New Manufacturing Academy.

