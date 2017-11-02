Fayette Deputies Forego Shaving for A Good Cause

Advertisement



FAYETTEVILLE– A local sheriff’s department is raising money this month for the local child advocacy center.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is participating in No Shave November. To participate each deputy must donate $25 which will be donated to Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley says his department should be able to raise around $2,000 for the center that does so much for the community. He says they will return to their no beard policy on December 1st, which is something he is much more accustomed to.

“This is the first time that I can remember that I showed up to work and I didn’t shave this morning,” he said. “It feels kinda weird and it is going to overcome that professional look of not being shaved. I was prior military and we always had to shave so it will be a challenge for me I know for sure and I’m sure for a lot of the other deputies. But again it’s for a good cause and $25 and you have to lead from the front and that’s what we are trying to do at this office.”

Fridley says they are also looking into ways for their two female deputies to participate as well.

Related

Comments

comments