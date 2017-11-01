Fayette County Woman First To Graduate From Adult Drug Court

Advertisement



FAYETTEVILLE– A local woman was the first to graduate from the Adult Drug Court in Fayette County today.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following statement: “I am so very proud of our first graduate of Adult Drug Court, Courtney Shepherd. We are making a difference in Fayette County one person at a time. Courtney has been in the program over one year and recently had a baby that was drug free. That is what I call making a difference. Best wish to Courtney and her new child.”

Left to right in the picture is drug court team members, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah, Honorable Judge Paul Blake Jr., Courtney Sheperd, Probation Officer Jennifer Smith and Sheriff Mike Fridley

