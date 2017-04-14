Fayette County Officials Search for Wanted Man

FAYETTE COUNTY– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this wanted individual:

Harold Richard Tolbert, also known as Dan Tolbert is wanted for one count of Embezzlement and eleven counts of computer fraud. He allegedly embezzled over $9,000.00 from a youth sports organization in the Valley district of Fayette County between January and March of this year.

Tolbert is described as a white male, 35 years of age, approximately 5-11 and medium build. He has dark brown he hair and a full dark brown beard. He has gauge earrings in both ears. He has multiple tattoos covering both arms and tattoos on both legs. He normally wears a ball cap and eyeglasses.

Tolbert resides in the Gauley Bridge area but reportedly left that area approximately one week ago. He may be traveling to Michigan.

If anyone has any information concerning Tolbert’s location they are urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments