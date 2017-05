FAYETTEVILLE, WV (BY: ALEX WIEDERSPIEL, WV METRONEWS) — A Fayette County man will serve up to 40 years in prison after a Wednesday sentencing hearing for drug delivery convictions.

Christopher M. Shepherd, age unknown, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to between four and 40 years after entering guilty pleas last month on charges of delivering heroin and methamphetamine.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments