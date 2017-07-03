WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette County Man Accused Of Abusing His 78-year-old Mother
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County Man Accused Of Abusing His 78-year-old Mother

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 03, 2017, 18:52 pm

118
0

ROBINSON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — A man from Fayette County is behind bars after allegedly abusing his 78-year-old mother.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Craig Anthony Cottle, 55, from Robinson is charged with intentional and malicious abuse of an incapacitated adult resulting in injury and domestic battery.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a domestic incident around 2:30 p.m. Monday. When they got to the scene, they said they found Cottle’s mother bleeding extensively from wounds to her arms.

 The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cottle is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Comments

comments

Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives