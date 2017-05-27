WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Fayette County Farmer’s Market

By May 27, 2017

The Fayette County Farmer’s Market, which is held every Saturday for the rest of the Summer, has everything you need to eat healthy, fresh food from right here in West Virginia….Newswatch’s Kaley Shaw gives us an up close look!

