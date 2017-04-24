WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Fayette County Budget 2018 On Par With Last Year

Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 24, 2017, 13:04 pm

Fayette County’s budget for fiscal 2018 shows some gains and some additional expenditures, leaving it on par with 2017.

The Fayette County Commission projects a $9.77 million general fund balance for fiscal year 2018 and a coal severance budget of $645,112, which is up $300,000 from 2016.

Commission President Matt Wender said general revenues are showing a slight improvement and the commission won’t face the expensive capital improvements it did last year.

But these gains are affected by the county carrying the full cost of a 6 percent Public Employees Insurance Agency coverage. In addition, county employees will see a 2 percent increase in salaries.

