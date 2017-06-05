Fayette Co. Sheriff rounding up 13 on drug charges

UPDATE: As of Tuesday, June 6 11:30 a.m.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrests of two more people wanted in a drug trafficking investigation. Paul Anthony Petry was arrested in Montgomery on Monday. He is charged with three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned in Kanawha County and is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

They have also arrested Christian Isaacs of Hico. He is charged with one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned in Fayette County and released on a $25,000 bond. The search continues for four other suspected in the investigation.

-Nicholas Luane Coping of Montgomery

-Trisha Mae Hancock of Oak Hill

-Brandon Shane Corner of Oak Hill

-Jessica Dawn Ennis of Meadow Bridge

Anyone with information on the locations of these people is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone or mobile device.

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Seven individuals have been arrested and law enforcement officers are attempting to locate six others in connection with alleged drug offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning these arrests:

Following multiple concurrent investigations by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, investigators obtained warrants on thirteen local individuals in connection with alleged drug trafficking offenses. Beginning on Thursday, June 1, 2017 officers from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Hill Police Department and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force began efforts to take these individuals into custody. As of Monday, June 5, 2017 the following individuals have been arrested:

1. Billy Dale Jackson, Jr., of Gauley Bridge, WV, charged with 2 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $35,000.00.

2. Trey Lamar Dixon of the Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill, charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, was arrested by Officer Ty Hogan of the Oak Hill Police Department. Bond was set at $35,000.00.

3. Timothy Shane Cavalier of Smithers, WV was charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He remains incarcerated in the Southern Regional Jail due to his arrest on previous charges.

4. Patrick W. Settle of Fayetteville was charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He was released on a $25,000.00 bond.

5. Danielle Humphrey of Rainelle, WV was charged with a single count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. When she was arrested by Deputy R.V. Neal, II. of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 1, 2017, Deputy Neal also arrested her boyfriend, Robert Lemaster, who was concealing himself in the residence. Lemaster was wanted for misdemeanor Domestic Battery charges and for a bond revocation on a previous charge of domestic battery.

6. Sara Pennington of Minden was arrested and charged with five counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

7. Aaron Daniel Fortner of Hilltop was arrested and charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Officers are still attempting to locate six other individuals wanted in connection with drug offenses arising from these investigations. Still wanted are:

1. Paul Anthony Petry of Montgomery- two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

2. Nicholas Luane Coping of Montgomery, WV- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

3. Trisha Mae Hancock of Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill- three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

4. Brandon Shane Comer of Oak Hill- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

5. Christian A. Isaacs of Hico, WV- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

6. Jessica Dawn Ennis of Meadow Bridge- one count of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

If anyone has any information concerning the location of any of these individuals they are asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. You may also submit tips through our department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

“As you can see from the addresses of the suspects identified in connection with this warrant round-up, investigators have been working throughout Fayette County to identify and arrest individuals involved in drug trafficking offenses,” said Sheriff Fridley. “Investigators from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have been diligently working to take drugs off of the streets, but we need the help of the public,” said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. “All tips of drug trafficking WILL be investigated.”

Related

Comments

comments