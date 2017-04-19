Fayette Co. man gets 1 to 5 years in prison for sexual abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that Joshua I. Miller was sentenced to one (1) to five (5) years in prison for the felony crime of first degree sexual abuse. He also must register as a sex offender for life and be supervised for three (3) years upon release.

In January 2016, Joshua Miller inappropriately touched his female victim who is a family member under the age of sixteen (16).

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

