Fayette Co. high school teacher and coach busted for dealing drugs

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) — A Fayette County teacher and football coach has been arrested on drug charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest:

Larry Macon McCommack, age 38, of Boomer, WV has been arrested and charged with four counts of the felony offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. This arrest resulted from controlled drug buys allegedly made from this individual under the supervision of officers from the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.



McCommack is employed as a teacher and a football coach at Valley High School in Smithers, WV. He was arrested without incident by Sergeant T.N. Mooney of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office earlier this afternoon. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $50,000.00 bond posted by Walton’s Bonding Company.



None of these controlled drug purchases are alleged to have taken place in the area of the school. This case remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

