Fayette Co. burglary suspect spotted walking around Mt. Hope; arrested

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The suspect sought out in the Mahan burglary incident has been arrested this evening. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Brandy Addison was arrested Thursday evening in Mount Hope. Chief Stan Ellison of the Mount Hope Police Department spotted Addison this evening as she was walking through town. After Addison initially attempted to evade Ellison, he was able to take her into custody on the warrants obtained by the Sheriff’s Department. Custody was then transferred to Deputies, where she was taken before a Fayette County Magistrate for arraignment.