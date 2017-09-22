Fayette Co. burglary suspect spotted walking around Mt. Hope; arrested

FAYETTE CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – The suspect sought out in the Mahan burglary incident has been arrested this evening. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.
Brandy Addison was arrested Thursday evening in Mount Hope. Chief Stan Ellison of the Mount Hope Police Department spotted Addison this evening as she was walking through town. After Addison initially attempted to evade Ellison, he was able to take her into custody on the warrants obtained by the Sheriff’s Department. Custody was then transferred to Deputies, where she was taken before a Fayette County Magistrate for arraignment.
Addison has been charged with the felony counts of Night Time Burglary and Grand Larceny. Her bond was set at $50,000.00 cash, and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.
“This is yet another example of effective teamwork between police agencies, and shows the importance of the public stepping forward to identify this suspect.” said Sheriff Fridley. “This case is not over, and we are working to identify any other potential involved parties”.
If you have any information regarding this incident should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This case remains under investigation by Corporal A.E. Roberts of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.