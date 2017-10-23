Advertisement



There was a fatal car crash in Summers County early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say the accident happened a little after 4 a.m. between State Route 3 & 12.

The crash involved one car that had two people inside. One of those passengers has died, while the other survived with minor injuries. Several emergency crews responded to the scene including the Summers County EMS, Tri County Fire Department, The Talcott Volunteer Fire Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

Names have not yet been released, and authorities are still investigating how the accident occurred.

