    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Featured Fatal Car Crash in Summers County
    FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

    Fatal Car Crash in Summers County

    Rebecca FernandezBy Oct 22, 2017, 21:17 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    There was a fatal car crash in Summers County early Sunday morning.

    Dispatchers say the accident happened a little after 4 a.m. between State Route 3 & 12.

    The crash involved one car that had two people inside. One of those passengers has died, while the other survived with minor injuries. Several emergency crews responded to the scene including the Summers County EMS, Tri County Fire Department, The Talcott Volunteer Fire Department,  and the West Virginia State Police.

    Names have not yet been released, and authorities are still investigating how the accident occurred.

    Comments

    comments

    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives