Fall National Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Expanded

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office, in coordination with Capitol Police and the state’s Division of Military Affairs and Public Safety, will expand participation in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day by offering drop-off locations on both October 27 and 28.

“With our state facing a major drug epidemic, the importance of safely disposing of medication is crucial to keeping prescription pills out of the wrong hands,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Expanding this initiative over a two-day period will provide Capitol employees and the general public with ample opportunities to rid their homes of unwanted drugs.”

Capitol employees will be able to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, October 27, at the Division of Protective Services Office located in Building One, Room 152-A of the West Virginia Capitol.

Another drop-off location will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 28, near the East Rotunda on the California Street side of the Capitol.

The Capitol sites are part of more than 90 collection locations in the state. The Attorney General’s Office has participated in the event each year since 2013.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration spearheads the Drug Take-Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take-back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.

The Attorney General is also an avid supporter of the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which already has distributed drug disposal drop boxes for regular use throughout the state.

DRoP boxes are currently located at the Boone County Sherriff’s Office, Ceredo Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mullens Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Paden City Police Department, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Shepherdstown Police Department.

