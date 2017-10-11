Fall Colors in West Virginia

Advertisement



The leaves are beginning to change color in parts of West Virginia and some of the counties currently showing the most vivid colors are Randolph at 70% and Greenbrier at 65%.

Southern West Virginia is expected to reach the peak season in late October, but how much change happens within a leaves color is dependent on components from a totally different season than fall.

“Basically for really good colors in the fall you want a decent amount of rainfall in the springtime actually. This time of year it is nice if its dry but you have to have cooler nights which is what we are not really getting” said Dave Bieri the National Park Service District Supervisor.

If you would like to see a Fall Color Map you can visit

www.gotowv.com/fall

Related

Comments

comments