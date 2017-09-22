Fake news gets real after Facebook CEO reveals Russian ads; Trump still maintains it’s a hoax

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is continuing to dismiss investigations into Russian interference in last year’s U.S. election as a “hoax,” as Russian-purchased Facebook advertising comes under scrutiny.

Trump says on Twitter Friday: “The Russia hoax continues, now it’s ads on Facebook.” Then he takes a shot at his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, saying: “What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?”

Facebook announced Thursday that the company is going to provide Congress with thousands of ads bought by Russians for $100,000 and increase transparency.

The move came as the company has faced growing pressure from members of Congress to release the content of the ads. Facebook had already released the ads to federal authorities investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

