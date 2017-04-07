FAFSA Deadline Extended To May 1st

West Virginia officials have extended the application deadline for the need-based higher education grant program through May 1st.

The higher education policy commission and community and technical college system say the deadline has been pushed back because of a federal technology issue.

The filing required for the grants is the FAFSA, which can be completed at fafsa.ed.gov

Commission chancellor Paul Hill, says the grant is “a lifeline to college” for thousands of low-income students in West Virginia, and they want to ensure students and their families have time to complete the necessary steps.

