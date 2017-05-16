Eyewitness: “People were crying” following gunshots at Fayette County protest

LOCHGELLY, WV (BY: ALEX WIEDERSPEIL, WV METRO NEWS) — Police are continuing to investigate the strange timeline of events that led to the sound of gunshots at a protest in Fayette County over the weekend.

Brandon Richardson, co-founder of Headwaters Defense, and approximately 50 other people led what they called a peaceful protest against waste water injection Saturday morning in the Lochgelly area near Oak Hill. That protest took a dark turn when a pair of gun shots rang out.

“It really traumatized all of us that were there,” he said. “People were crying. Some people were feeling unsafe and ready to leave–thought they might get shot.”

Nobody was injured, but competing versions of what happened were presented to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

